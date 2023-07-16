14-year-old Mississippi sprinter sets his sights on gold at AAU Junior Olympics

By Kasie Thomas
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brennen Lacey, a talented 14-year-old sprinter from Canton, Mississippi, is on the verge of fulfilling his dreams at the AAU Junior Olympics in Iowa.

With just a few weeks left until the big event, Brennen is feeling a mix of excitement and nerves.

“[I’m] kind of excited and nervous because I’m racing against other people around the world, and it’s better competition, and I have to work harder for it,” he said.

Ever since Brennen discovered his speed and realized his potential, he knew that he wanted to pursue a career in track and field. Running made him feel good, and he wanted to excel in something he was passionate about.

Though his family recently relocated to Texas, they still hold their Mississippi roots close to their hearts.

“Once a Mississippian, always a Mississippian,” Monique Lacey, Brennen’s mother, said. “No matter where we are, Mississippi will always be home.”

Brennen’s parents, Monique and Toby, couldn’t be prouder of their son’s accomplishments. They recall how he used to bounce around the house, inadvertently running over everything and everyone in his path. But now, all his hard work and dedication have paid off. They eagerly look forward to seeing what Iowa holds for Brennen and are confident that he will make Mississippi proud.

“I never would have thought that he would do it, but now seeing that he has accomplished it, it’s a really good feeling,” Toby Lacey said. “I’m really proud of him. He’s actually worked hard all summer to get to this place. I’m really proud of him.”

Brennen’s twin sister is also thrilled about her brother’s achievements. She is elated to cheer him on from the sidelines. To her, knowing that her brother is going to the Junior Olympics is the best feeling in the world.

“He’s my best friend, and I support him in everything he does, and I love him so much,” she said.

Brennen’s goal in Iowa is to bring home some hardware in three different events: the 100-meter sprint, the 200-meter sprint, and the 4x100 relay. With his determination and talent, he’s ready to give it his all and make his mark on the track.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Carlee Russell found alive, taken to UAB Hospital
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Heat Alerts are in effect
FIRST ALERT: Plan on a HOT weekend
Helen Clark Thomas celebrates her 104th birthday at the Meridian Children's Museum.
104th birthday party in Meridian
Marion PD warns community about fentanyl
Local agencies warn the community about fentanyl

Latest News

Summer Slam Tennis Tournament- Meridian
Summer Slam tennis tournament in Meridian
Summer Slam tennis Tournament in Meridian
Former Choctaw Indian Princess competes in Iron Warrior competition at the Choctaw Indian Fair.
Choctaw Indian Fair “Iron Warrior” competition
FILE - U.S. gymnast Gabby Douglas displays her gold medal during the artistic gymnastics...
Gymnast Gabby Douglas says she is aiming for the 2024 Olympics
FILE - Then-Tennessee NCAA college football head coach Jeremy Pruitt speaks during Southeastern...
Tennessee fined more than $8 million for over 200 infractions in football program