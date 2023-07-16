FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat returns this week

Thankfully, the rain looks like it will stay away for much of the week after we had plenty of rain last week, which led to a lot of localized flooding.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, and happy Sunday, we are going to have a busy week full of weather of all sorts. Thankfully, the rain looks like it will stay away for much of the week after we had plenty of rain last week, which led to a lot of localized flooding.

Isolated storms could creep into areas south of I-20 today but most of us will stay dry, hot, and humid for our day today. Highs will top out into the low to mid-90s across our area. Heat indices could reach up to 105 in some places, so be cautious when doing any outdoor activity.

As we go on throughout our week, we will see temperatures heat up even more as we could see heat indices around 105-115 degrees from Tuesday throughout the whole week.

Make sure you have ways of staying updated with the extreme heat that we could see.

Tracking the Tropics:

Don has lost a lot of its organization and has weakened into a subtropical depression. Don looks to continue to meander throughout the North Atlantic away from any land. However, we are watching Tropical Storm Calvin as it looks to make its way to the Island of Hawaii where it looks to retain Tropical Storm strength.

