Freedom Run Barrel Races

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The ag-center played host to the Red Hills freedom run today.

The Freedom Run is a barrel race for all ages. Younger contestants saddled up for the beginner runs early in the day while

anyone from youth to senior was welcomed later on in the freedom multi-race. As fun as barrel racing is by itself, today’s

freedom run was about something a little more important. The event is an annual fundraiser for the Red Hills Horse Show

Association. News 11 spoke with the Vice President of Red Hills Horse Show Association, E-W Goodwin, for more about the

annual event. “The money raised at this event today goes back to our association and helps pay for all the prizes and awards that

we award to our children throughout the year at the record horse show association. We do this for the children. That’s our main

goal is to keep the children in the sport, so you know where they’re at on the weekend. This is a family oriented event and you

know this is something the whole family comes to. We sweat, we bleed, we cry all together.” said Goodwin.

With over 200 entries on the day, you can definitely consider red hill’s annual fundraiser a great success. Goodwin invites

everyone out saying the “The horse world is one big family.” Experienced or not, Goodwin and the Red Hills Horse Show

Association invites everyone to hop on horseback. Especially if it’s for a good cause.

