Freedom Run Barrel Races

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The ag-center played host to the Red Hills freedom run today.

The Freedom Run is a barrel race for all ages. Younger contestants saddled up for the beginner runs early in the day while

anyone from youth to senior was welcomed later on in the freedom multi-race. As fun as barrel racing is by itself, today’s

freedom run was about something a little more important. The event is an annual fundraiser for the Red Hills Horse Show

Association. News 11 spoke with the Vice President of Red Hills Horse Show Association, E-W Goodwin, for more about the

annual event. “The money raised at this event today goes back to our association and helps pay for all the prizes and awards that

we award to our children throughout the year at the record horse show association. We do this for the children. That’s our main

goal is to keep the children in the sport, so you know where they’re at on the weekend. This is a family oriented event and you

know this is something the whole family comes to. We sweat, we bleed, we cry all together.” said Goodwin.

With over 200 entries on the day, you can definitely consider red hill’s annual fundraiser a great success. Goodwin invites

everyone out saying the “The horse world is one big family.” Experienced or not, Goodwin and the Red Hills Horse Show

Association invites everyone to hop on horseback. Especially if it’s for a good cause.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
‘We are trusting God’: Family of 25-year-old woman possibly abducted staying positive
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama
The 17-year-old father talks about his 9-month-old son, who police said died after drugs were...
9-month-old baby dies after teen mom put fentanyl in his bottle, sheriff says
Former Canton track coach indicted for sexually assaulting a minor

Latest News

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
‘We are trusting God’: Family of 25-year-old woman possibly abducted staying positive
The jackpot is now the third largest in history with a cash prize that is estimated to be...
Mississippians hoping to hit $875 million Powerball jackpot
Olive, Birmingham Zoo's most recent black-footed cat
Birmingham Zoo celebrates birthday of their newest black-footed cat
When it’s not raining, we will be very toasty as humidity will bring our feel-like temperatures...
FIRST ALERT: Heat continues to plague us