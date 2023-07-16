Mississippi high school coach dies at 52, reports say

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Warren Central High School coach of over a decade has passed, Vicksburg Daily News reports.

Vicksburg Daily News says assistant football coach and head powerlifting coach Chad McMullin, 52, died on Saturday afternoon.

McMullin leaves behind his family, friends, and a plethora of players he coached over the years.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.