Mississippi high school coach dies at 52, reports say

Chad McMullin
Chad McMullin(Vicksburg Daily News)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Warren Central High School coach of over a decade has passed, Vicksburg Daily News reports.

Vicksburg Daily News says assistant football coach and head powerlifting coach Chad McMullin, 52, died on Saturday afternoon.

McMullin leaves behind his family, friends, and a plethora of players he coached over the years.

