New Miss Hospitality crowned Saturday: Wayne County’s Abney Grace Pittman

The Mississippi Miss Hospitality competition will take place at the Saenger Theater in Hattiesburg.(WTOK)
By Jay Harrison
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Miss Wayne County, Abney Grace Pittman, was crowned 2023 Mississippi’s Miss Hospitality Saturday night at the Saenger Theater in downtown Hattiesburg.

Pittman was selected from the field of 41 contestants who had arrived Sunday in Hattiesburg for the competition to become the state’s “Goodwill Ambassador for Tourism.”

Program Director Kristen Brock said its been a pleasure to host the 41 contestants from across the state.

“We’re just excited to have them here, have them experience the hospitality that Hattiesburg is known for and be able to showcase their hospitality across the state of Mississippi,” Brock said.

The competition also hosted 41 Little Miss Hospitality contestants, ages 6 to 10, who participated in a mentorship program with the older contestants and had their chance to shine in the show Saturday night.

Though only one will be crowned Miss Hospitality, each contestant’s mission is to still represent the Magnolia state in the best way possible.

“All 41 of our contestants are committed to making Mississippi a better place,” Brock said. “They want to see tourism and economic development thrive in Mississippi, but most importantly, they want to keep their talent in Mississippi.”

Miss Jones County, Kate Fletcher, won the special media challenge during the competition, while Miss Covington County, Peyton Cocroft, was recognized for Top Ad Sales.

