$10,000 still unclaimed from winning lottery ticket sold in Philadelphia

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - While eyes are on the third largest Powerball jackpot Monday night, some prizes that have already been won have never been claimed. Among them is a $10,000 winner in the Mar. 28, 2023, Mega Millions drawing that was sold at Main Street Junction on West Beacon Street in Philadelphia. It hasn’t been claimed so far but expires Sept. 24.

Check your tickets!

The Mississippi Lottery also said a $10,000 winning ticket purchased from Sai Quick Stop on West Wortham Road in Saucier for the July 11 Mega Millions drawing has not been claimed and expires Jan. 7, 2024.

A couple of really big Powerball prizes are also unclaimed. A $1 million ticket winner was sold at Sprint Mart on Highway 72 West in Corinth for the April 3 drawing; it expires Sept. 30. A $100,000 winner is still unclaimed that was sold at Keith’s Superstore #107 on Highway 49 in Saucier for the July 8 drawing. It will expire Jan. 4, 2024.

Meanwhile, Monday night’s Powerball jackpot has increased to an estimated $900 million with an estimated cash value of $465.1 million.

The Tuesday, July 18, drawing of the Mega Millions jackpot is now up to an estimated $640 million with an estimated cash value of $328 million, and the Tuesday, July 18, drawing of the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $93,000.

