10U Meridian All-Stars baseball team comes in second at Cal Ripken Southwest Regionals

By Eve Hernandez
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Cal Ripken Southwest Regional tournament took place in Mobile, AL over the July 14th-16th weekend.

The 10U Meridian All-Stars baseball team went undefeated in the tournament, until the championship round. The Florence 10U team defeated the All-Stars by a score of 14-4.

Getting a bid to the regional tournament is an impressive feat. Only the winners and runner ups of the Cal Ripken State Championship tournament are invited to play in regionals. The All-Stars won the state championship in late June.

The team faced five opponents to make it to the championship round. The All-Stars outscored those opponents by a total of 73-18 runs.

The Florence 10U team was also undefeated in bracket play. They were slotted as the No. 1 seed in the tournament, and the All-Stars were the No. 2 seed.

The All-Stars and their families will now travel home from Mobile, with help from the funds the team raised in a lemonade stand fundraiser held to help with the travel costs. The fundraiser raised nearly 10,000 dollars from Meridian locals wanting to help the team.

