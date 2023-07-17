71 dogs found living in deplorable conditions in Newton County

Officials called it “Operation Skin and Bones”
71 dogs found living in horrendous conditions in Newton County.
71 dogs found living in horrendous conditions in Newton County.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington on July 10, 2023 Newton County Deputies responded to a call on Pine Bluff Road in reference to a call regarding animal neglect.  Deputies arrived on scene and found multiple dogs abandoned in cages, tied to trees and running loose.  There were also numerous amounts of deceased dogs on the property.  Many of the dogs on the property had not been fed or watered in some time.

After further investigation deputes were able to determine there was a second property on Peavy Road also containing a large number of dogs; 71 dogs total. Newton Sheriff Department then contacted the Mississippi Animal Rescue League and in turn they contacted Animal Rescue Corps out of Nashville TN.  Animal Rescue Corps assembled a team along with the assistance of the Bissell Pet Foundation as well as a team from Hattiesburg and New Orleans. 

After the teams got on location with a local veterinarian they were able to secure and treat all the dogs in both locations and were transported to Nashville for further care. 

William Patten and Natalie Fancher Patten were arrested and charged with 6 counts of felony animal cruelty. More charges are expected to be filed. 

Sheriff Pennington stated “I would like to thank Cathy Bissell with Bissell Pet Foundation and every one involved in this case. Special Thank You to Jackie Therrien for taking care of the dogs until help arrived and Supervisor Kenny Harris for his help in this case.”

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
Picture overlooking the dam breach at Archusa Water Park with the city of Quitman, MS in the...
Dam breached at Archusa Creek
Young contestant and her horse maneuver around a barrel during the Freedom Run barrel races
Freedom Run Barrel Races

Latest News

Tropical Depression Don
Tropical Depression Don
Abney Grace Pittman crowned New Miss Hospitality
New Miss Hospitality ready to take reins
Picture overlooking the dam breach at Archusa Water Park with the city of Quitman, MS in the...
Dam breached at Archusa Creek
Biloxi Police say they tracked down the person who triggered a search Saturday night near the...
UPDATE: Biloxi Police found Saturday’s suspected drowning victim on land, and they’re fine