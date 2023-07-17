Alabama’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday starts Friday

Alabama’s annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday is Friday through Sunday, July 21-23, 2023.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(WTOK) - Alabama’s annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday is Friday through Sunday, July 21-23.

Sales tax will not be applied to certain items, so it’s a chance to save on essentials students will need as they prepare to return to school. Items available for purchase during the weekend include traditional school supplies and computers, as well as school uniforms, gym suits and other types of clothing.

For the full list of back-to-school items that may be purchased free of state sales tax, click here.

Counties and municipalities, who have chosen to do so, may join the state by removing their own local sales and use taxes from the same items during the same weekend.

You can see if your city, town or county is participating in the 2023 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday at this link.

