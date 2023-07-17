Dam breached at Archusa Creek

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The dam at Archusa Creek in Quitman has breached near the emergency spillway according to Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp.

Sheriff Kemp said there are some people trying to get their boats out of the water.

Clarke County EMA and sheriff’s deputies will be on standby throughout the night should any issues arise according to Kemp.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.