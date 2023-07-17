Graveside services for Faye Limreck Webb, 86, of Cuba will be held Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. at Clay Memorial Cemetery in Cuba. Visitation will be at Bumpers Funeral Home in York on Monday, July 17, 2023, from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.

Mrs. Faye passed away Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Poplar Springs Nursing Home in Meridian, Mississippi

What do you need?

A caramel cake, a cut, style or coloring? A sly smile while convincing you she was in charge? You betcha. And don’t think for a minute that she wasn’t.

Would you like to feed the fish or plant some flowers? Your best bet was to just stand in awe of the flowers already planted and remain out of the way of the master flower grower and arranger extraordinaire.

How about the history of Cuba, Alabama or Zero, Mississippi? Can’t exactly remember who lived where or why? Pull up a chair.

Was it a steak cooked so long that when you cut it the inside looked just like the outside? Just whisper a prayer for that piece of beef because there was no turning back.

Want a honeybun? Plenty to go around with boxes of them stashed in pantries, refrigerators and utility rooms. Guessing you want to wash it down with a caffeine free, diet DP. Well you would have come to the right place.

The greatest cornbread dressing, no problem. A handmade dress? A NaNa to cuddle with while waiting for Santa on Christmas Eve. An awesome biscuit. Look no further.

Christmas decorations still being displayed on December 26. Don’t even think about it.

After school snacks in the den? Forget about it. No chance! The sweet sound of “Hey Darling” and an affectionate head rub. Didn’t even have to ask.

A Walmart plastic bag doubling as a shower cap on the Smoky Mountain River Rampage at Dollywood? Find another woman that could make one magically appear.

What do you really need?

How about a bushel and a peck, or a hug around the neck? Plenty to go around from Faye, NaNa, Aunt Faye, Miss Faye or Baby, or more accurately Hey Baby, as Harvey Lee, her constant companion for just shy of 60 years would say.

Born Augusta Faye Limerick on February 25, 1937, while chickens kept the Daleville, Mississippi yard tidy over in Neshoba County. She was the ninth of 10 children born to Levi and Ruby Limerick some 86 years ago.

Welcoming her home late in the evening of July 13 were Madis, Gladys, John, Ellen, Mary Lou, Dorothy and Joyce. Celebrating her life and still with us are Margaret, the fourth girl, and Lynn, the baby boy at 81 years young.

Saying “see you later”, but not goodbye, are her son Michael (Pam), as well as her daughter Teresa Webb Partridge (Kent). Granddaughters Courtney Partridge, Megan Hatch (Kevin) and Taylor (Patrick), along with great granddaughter Charlie Partridge and great grandson Harvey Rodgers coming soon.

She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, including Zena Limerick, who will offer worship in song at the graveside service.

Faye was a faithful member of Cuba Presbyterian Church, whose pastor Chris Kiepe will handle the graveside eulogy.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

So what do you need? Everything she provided.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.