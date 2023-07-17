FIRST ALERT: More dangerous heat index values are expected Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Dangerous heat continues for our Tuesday as actual highs reach the mid-upper 90s, and heat indices will flirt with 110 degrees. The heat index will be so high because of the high dew points in the mid 70s. Dew points that high represent a tropical-like atmosphere, and it could make your natural cooling mechanism (sweating) ineffective since all of the moisture in the air will help to hinder the evaporation of your sweat (which is how you cool off). So, make sure to avoid strenuous activities during the peak heating time of the day 11AM - 7PM.

Don’t count on much rain relief since only isolated showers & storms are possible late Tuesday afternoon into the evening. However, if you are one of the isolated areas to get rain...appreciate it. Little to no rain is expected for Midweek, but actual highs will hover around 100 degrees with heat indices around 110 degrees. Heat illnesses can happen quickly if you’re not practicing heat safety during this type of hot pattern: https://www.weather.gov/grb/heat

An upper-level heat dome will help in baking our area, but the pattern will shift by the weekend. This will lead to actual highs returning to near or below average, and rain chances will increase. So, the weekend will bring relief from the intense heat.

Tracking the tropics

We’re continuing to watch Don as it dances across the Atlantic Ocean. It became fully tropical in nature on Monday afternoon, so it no longer is called “sub-tropical.” It could re-strengthen into a tropical storm this week as it moves over some warmer waters. Regardless, it’s still no threat to the U.S.

