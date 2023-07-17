First Alert: River flooding and dangerous heat are on tap this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! A Flash Flood Warning is in place for Clarke county, as of now until 9:15am. A dam broke on the Archusa Creek overnight and is causing flooding downstream. Multiple River Flood Warning are also still in place for Neshoba, Sumter, and Choctaw county. Remember to never drive through flooded roads, you always want to turn around. Driving through flooded streets can cause your car to stall and leave you stuck in the rising water.

A pop-up shower or storm is possible this afternoon with plenty of moisture in the air. Today is the last of rain showers we can expect until rain returns again heading into the weekend. The heat is here to make it’s mark not only for today, but much of this week. No advisory in place for now, but it is just to the west of the viewing area.

Highs are in the mid 90s and when humidity is factored in temperatures could feel-like up to 105 degrees when we hit our highs for today. Tuesday-Thursday feels-like temps could reach up to 110 degrees, so practice heat safety all week long. Check on your friends, family, plants, and pets, be sure you know how to identify signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Stay safe and have a great day.

