High School Coach prepares for Back to School Basketball Camp later this month

YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - Jazmin Mitchell, Head Basketball Coach for the Sumter Central Jaguars, is hosting a free Back to School Basketball Camp on July 28 and July 29.

This free basketball camp is for boys and girls, ages 6 to 18.

“Coming up, I always wanted to go to basketball camps, and different people didn’t have the funds. So I’m trying to make sure that our kids right here have the same opportunity that I had, where they’re free, and not charged,” Coach Mitchell said.

“I want to give back because so many people do it. Marcus Campbell, one of my mentors, he started up here also, and he does the same things. Our kids just need some positive role models around to give back, and giving back to our community is big, when we don’t have much here in York, Alabama,” he added.

Registration for the camp begins at 8 AM on July 28, in front of the Sumter Central High School Basketball gym.

There’s free food, awards, free shirts, and grand prizes for kids who attend.

