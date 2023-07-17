High School Coach prepares for Back to School Basketball Camp later this month

By Patrick Talbot
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - Jazmin Mitchell, Head Basketball Coach for the Sumter Central Jaguars, is hosting a free Back to School Basketball Camp on July 28 and July 29.

This free basketball camp is for boys and girls, ages 6 to 18.

“Coming up, I always wanted to go to basketball camps, and different people didn’t have the funds. So I’m trying to make sure that our kids right here have the same opportunity that I had, where they’re free, and not charged,” Coach Mitchell said.

“I want to give back because so many people do it. Marcus Campbell, one of my mentors, he started up here also, and he does the same things. Our kids just need some positive role models around to give back, and giving back to our community is big, when we don’t have much here in York, Alabama,” he added.

Registration for the camp begins at 8 AM on July 28, in front of the Sumter Central High School Basketball gym.

There’s free food, awards, free shirts, and grand prizes for kids who attend.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘This is a tedious process’: Hoover PD combing though evidence in Carlee Russell case
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
Picture overlooking the dam breach at Archusa Water Park with the city of Quitman, MS in the...
Dam breached at Archusa Creek
71 dogs found living in deplorable conditions in Newton County
71 dogs found living in deplorable conditions in Newton County

Latest News

Oaklynne Daugherty, member of the 2023 class at Meridian High School, signed the dotted line to...
Daugherty signs with Dillard Blue Devils
10U Meridian All-Stars at the Cal Ripken Southwest Regional Tournament.
10U Meridian All-Stars baseball team comes in second at Cal Ripken Southwest Regionals
FILE - New Tennessee NCAA college football head coach Jeremy Pruitt speaks at his introduction...
Tennessee football to vacate wins from 2019-20 for NCAA violations
Summer Slam Tennis Tournament- Meridian
Summer Slam tennis tournament in Meridian