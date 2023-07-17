Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 17, 2023

Docket 2
Docket 2(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
Picture overlooking the dam breach at Archusa Water Park with the city of Quitman, MS in the...
Dam breached at Archusa Creek
Young contestant and her horse maneuver around a barrel during the Freedom Run barrel races
Freedom Run Barrel Races

Latest News

71 dogs found living in deplorable conditions in Newton County
71 dogs found living in deplorable conditions in Newton County
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Cynthia Barnett was denied bond Sunday after being charged with 1st-degree murder.
Jones County woman charged with 1st-degree murder denied bond
Charoyd Bell
Suspect killed, victim shot in stomach during officer-involved shooting in Adams County