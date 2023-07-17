Love Out Loud Kickoff

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Love Out Loud isn’t just one spectacular Sunday service, but a weeklong event.

The 11th annual Love Out Loud kicked off this Sunday at Northcrest Baptist Church attracting many people from across the community. Love Out Loud, or LOL for

short, is a weeklong outreach event spanning from July 16th through the 21st. During those days hundreds of people from Northcrest and other churches across the

community will go out to serve in many mission projects around Meridian and Lauderdale County. Wade Phillips, the executive pastor of Northcrest Baptist says it’s a

way for them to show the love of Jesus to the people of the area. “We started this 11 years ago. This is a special service for us because this is our kickoff. We have

special worship leaders and a special preaching pastor who’s come in from out of town. Marcus Hayes is a good friend Jordan Grizzard is coming to lead our worship.

So that’s what makes today special. You’ll notice a lot of folks have their love out loud shirts on. This is just a way for us to say we’re getting ready to go out into the

community andwe’re going to invade this community with the love of Jesus over the next six days.” said Phillips.

Love Out Loud grows larger every year, going from just 150 participants in its first year to over 800 plus 30 churches in Meridian. They’re always adding new things like

the “Gotcha Covered” trailer that carries free clothes for those in need. They look to continue to grow and make Jesus known while they do it. Love Out Loud days will

start early at eight and if you are interested in attending the service afterwards, you can catch them 7pm Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday at the

Temple Theatre right here in Meridian.

LOL Meridian is always looking for new churches and Christians to participate. If a church or individual wants to participate in this year’s Love Out Loud, they

can call (601) 265-1034, or send an email to info@lolmeridian.com. For more information, you can visit lolmeridian.com.

