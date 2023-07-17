Meals on wheels delivers

Volunteers with local business load meals to be delivered to seniors
(WTOK - TV)
By Cara Shirley
Published: Jul. 17, 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local business is partnering with Multi-County Community Service Agency to assist with Meals on Wheels, which provides food to seniors in our area. Through this non-profit, five frozen dinners are delivered each Monday to approximately 190 seniors.

The business, Home Instead, is joining the effort to help put an end to the loneliness and isolation senior citizens can feel, as well as raising awareness for the need of volunteers, local donations and building awareness through community outreach.

Charrisa Shirley, the owner of Home Instead, told News 11 why her company joined with Meals on Wheels.

“Basically, what we want to do is to support Meals on Wheels in distributing food to senior adults, and those that are in need. We have seen through the National Council on Aging that senior loneliness and hunger go together and Home Instead, servicing seniors and Meals on Wheels, servicing seniors, we want to be partners together,” Shirley said.

Marilyn Dale, the local coordinator for Meal on Wheels, explained how the organization is able to provide for seniors in our community.

“We have 190 that we serve per week, 5 meals per day. We have volunteers that come out and they pick up the meals here and they go out to the homes and deliver the meals,” Dale said. “And we have 62 volunteers that deliver the meals to our seniors here in Meridian and we do have some that are outside of Meridian, that is handling through another young lady. We only deliver meals on Mondays. It’s 5 meals in one box; frozen meals.”

To learn more about Meals on Wheels or to donate, click here.

