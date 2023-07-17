Mississippi man accused of killing his mother, whose body was found in burned trailer

(MGN)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ITAWAMBA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities charged a man with capital murder in the death of his mother in Itawamba County.

Deputies responded Friday, July 14, to a home on Brown Road where they found the burned remains of a mobile home and two cars.

No one had reported the fire to 911.

They found the body of Flora Walden inside the mobile home, according to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation led to the arrest of her son, William Walden, who also lived there.

William Walden was out of prison on early release at the time of the fire, according to the sheriff’s office. He will remain in jail pending trial.

