Mr. Kinoth Thornton
Kinoth Thornton
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Union: Services for Mr. Kinoth Thornton will be held at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union.
Visitation will be held from 2:30-4:00 p.m. at Milling Funeral Home of Union. Burial will be held at Neshoba Baptist Church. Bro. Byron Howell will be officiating.
Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.