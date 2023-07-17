Mr. Kinoth Thornton

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023
Union: Services for Mr. Kinoth Thornton will be held at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union.

Visitation will be held from 2:30-4:00 p.m. at Milling Funeral Home of Union. Burial will be held at Neshoba Baptist Church. Bro. Byron Howell will be officiating.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

