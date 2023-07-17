Funeral services for Mrs. Nell Lindley Grissom will begin at 10:00 AM Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Central United Methodist Church with the Reverend Dr. Rick Brooks and Mr. Jim Wall officiating. Interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Grissom passed away on July 16, 2023 at 4:09 AM in Meridian surrounded by family.

Nell was born on October 2, 1931 and graduated high school at Macon High School. Nell was struck with polio at age 12 and was paralyzed from the neck down. Doctors said she would never walk or have children. It was during this year that she surrendered her life to Christ and was filled with the Holy Spirit. For years Nell was bound in a full length steel brace from chin to hip. But she continued in her faith and finished high school. While living in Macon, Mississippi she met and married Harold O. Grissom (January 21, 1950), the love of her life, during that time she was continuing to live with polio. Although not expected to be able to have children, the Lord blessed her with three. After the birth of their first child, Harold and Nell moved to Meridian where they raised their family.

In the mid-1960s, Wesley House Community Center in Meridian was about to close. Founded in 1904 by a group of churchwomen to bring hope into the lives of women and children, who were living in poverty, around an old cotton mill. Methodists operated the Wesley House in a small framed cottage and staffed it with a missionary deaconess. By 1967, the church could no longer provide a deaconess. Nell Grissom, who was a volunteer leader of the youth fellowship, along with her husband, Harold, at Central Methodist Church, was asked to help keep the doors open until a qualified mission worker could be found. Forty years later, it’s clear to see that Nell Grissom was the mission worker they needed. She served and grew Wesley House Community Center from 1967 until 2006. The impact of Nell’s faith-based service is reflected in the countless people from all walks of life who can testify about the healing brought to their lives and their families. Nell, through her faith and service, has produced the fruit of the Holy Spirit and has clearly advanced the kingdom of God, giving all glory to our Lord and Savior.

She is survived by her daughters, Ginger Causey (Billy), Barbara Schneider (Billy); and her son, Harold Grissom (Alyson). Nell is also survived by her grandsons, Owen (Cherish) Grissom of Woolmarket, MS and Grant Schneider (Coartney) of Cabot, AR, Preston (Dana) Grissom of Gulfport, MS, Bill Causey of Clinton, MS, and John Causey (Kirsten) of Clinton, MS; Granddaughter, Alexandria Ishee (Matthew) of Daphne, AL; great-granddaughters, Abby Grissom, Shelby Schneider, Harley Schneider, and McKyla Roe; great-grandsons, Rowdy Grissom, Braden Roe, Killian Schneider, Easton Grissom, Wesley Grissom, and Jack Causey. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Jo (Harold) Robinson of Meridian, MS. Nell also leaves behind her loving caregiver and adopted daughter, Rosemary “Rose” Johnson.

Nell is preceded in death by her husband, Harold O. Grissom, Sr.; her parents, Leslie and Evelyn Lindley; her siblings, Judith (Don) Perkins, Leslie “Bubber”(Vaudeen) Lindley, Jr., Jean (James) Phillips, and Sam (Joyce) Lindley.

The family wishes to express their deepest thanks to all those that reached out with love and prayers for Nell during this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central United Methodist Church directed to their missions program, or Wesley House Community Center.

The Grissom family will receive guests from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at the funeral home and from 9:00 AM until 9:45 AM prior to funeral rites at the church.

