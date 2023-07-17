New Miss Hospitality ready to take reins

By Jay Harrison
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forty-one young ladies from across the Magnolia State competed for the title of Mississippi’s Miss Hospitality. But only one could walk away with the crown.

And that one turned out to be Abney Grace Pittman, a University of Mississippi sophomore and Wayne County native.

“I am thrilled to be the new Mississippi Miss Hospitality, and I cannot wait to serve my state this year,” Pittman said Saturday night, shortly after being crowned 2023 Miss Hospitality.

Contestants from the cities of Petal and Hattiesburg, and the counties of Pontotoc and Madison, finished as runners-up.

Pittman said the competition was not easy, but that the young ladies all managed to uplift and support one another.

“We all leaned on each other, and we all lifted each other up this (last) week,” Pittman said. “And, I truly could not have done this without the other 40 amazing girls that (were) on this stage with me.”

As she continues her studies at Ole Miss, Pittman will serve as the state’s goodwill ambassador for tourism and economic development.

It’s an accomplishment, Pittman said, that will be celebrated in style.

“I’m going to Waffle House,” Pittman said. “That was my one request from my dad, ‘Please, take me to Waffle House.’ So that’s what I’m gonna do.

