Volunteers help Feed by Faith during L.O.L. weeklong community service event.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Northcrest Baptist Church’s Love Out Loud community service event started this past Sunday.

This joint community service effort includes several non-profits and volunteers working throughout the city during the week.

On Monday, volunteers from Northcrest and the East Mississippi Correctional Facility lent a helping hand to those in need at Feed by Faith.

“We have been in operation for 16 years. Feeding the community, and just helping out any way we can. We know for a fact hunger in our community, homelessness, a lot of unfortunate things have happened to our community, and we are here to help out any way we can,” said Carolyn Martin, Feed by Faith Assistant.

Mikayla Howington, one of the volunteers from Northcrest, shares why volunteering in this way matters.

“There was different food like apples, oranges, salad and we put it all in bags, grocery bags. We set it to the side to get ready for people to have. We put meat in bags for people to come and get. We have water. We also cooked hot dogs, put chips, and a little cake, in boxes for lunch for people to have. It feels like it’s a good thing to have people who are hungry and in need to be able to come and get food,” said Howington.

Jeremy Andrews with the East Mississippi Correctional Facility was also there to assist with efforts at Feed by Faith.

“We love Feed by Faith because it’s a family-oriented atmosphere and we love the way everyone up here at Feed by Faith works as a team and provides for the community as a whole. It’s just a wonderful outreach program and we’re so proud to be a part of it,” said Andrews.

Love Out Loud continues all week so volunteer opportunities are available each day at Northcrest Baptist Church.

The East Mississippi Correctional Facility does volunteer each week with Feed by Faith.

Volunteer opportunities are available with the organization directly each week, if you would like to volunteer contact Feed by Faith at 601-483-8999.

