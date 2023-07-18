Alex Drueke returns to Ukraine for humanitarian work

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Former POW hostage and Tuscaloosa native Alex Drueke has returned to Ukraine.

Drueke and Andy Huyn were captured by Russian forces and held as POWs before being released last year. This time, however, Drueke did not go back to fight on the front lines.

The family says this is something Alex Drueke wanted to do all along after he was released from captivity last year, but this time the return trip is more of a humanitarian visit instead of fighting alongside Ukrainian soldiers. The work he is doing is with the Ukranian Patriot Organization.

Alex’s mother, Bunny Drueke, has been thinking about her son being back in Ukraine.

“As he told me this time, ‘Momma, it’s not over. It’s the same reason I went the first time. The war isn’t over,” said Bunny Drueke.

Alex Drueke’s humanitarian work is focusing on the personal connections of the war, going out to villages and outposts to give people water, food and much more.

“They’ve been taking some, not much but some military equipment such as protective gear, not weapons but protective gear and first aid kits,” said Drueke.

Bunny Drueke fully supports her son and always knew there was a chance he would return.

“He’s 41 and he can do what he likes and I know that but I am proud of him,” said Drueke.

Still, Bunny admitted she has fears her son will be captured again, more than a year after he and his friend Andy Huynh made headlines when Russian forces held them hostage and eventually released in a prisoner swap exchange with the United States back in September.

“You know no place is safe over there. There are places that are safer than others and if he were to get captured again we would hear about it. I don’t think they would allow him to live,” said Drueke.

The mission Alex is on is for six weeks. There are now four weeks to go before he returns home. Bunny is already counting down the days,

This time around, Andy Huynh did not make the trip because he is planning to get married in August. Bunny Drueke says her son wants to be back in time to attend the wedding.

