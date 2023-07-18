Build and Learn at Merrehope 2023

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As we all get through our busy daily lives, the impressive architecture that surrounds us can go unnoticed.

Build and Learn at Merrehope aims to make sure that students in grades 6 through12 know a little bit more about the buildings they inhabit every day.

On July 18th, from 1-4pm, students got a tour of Merrehope and listened to some insight on Meridian’s historic buildings from guest architects, designers, and preservationists.

Build and Learn sponsor, Donna Owen, said she hopes to educate kids and believes they’ll leave the event with an appreciation for architecture and preservation.

“This is our second year to have Build and Learn.

We wanted to involve the youth and introduce them to architecture I mean it’s all around them, but they don’t really pay attention to it.

It’s just something that’s there.

But if they learn about it then they’re gonna start becoming more interested in it, and I think they’ll become more interested in preservation.”, said Owen.

Using what they’d learned, students were able to build their very own mini cardboard communities.

Donna Owens spoke to the incredible creativity that kids can have saying, “Some of them build something that maybe looks like a log cabin.

Some other one might build something that is a whole new futuristic solar house”.

These cardboard communities are now on display for all to see throughout Meridian.

Build and Learn looks to ignite kid’s imagination and build the future.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture overlooking the dam breach at Archusa Water Park with the city of Quitman, MS in the...
Dam breach at Archusa similar to one 25 years ago
71 dogs found living in deplorable conditions in Newton County
71 dogs found living in deplorable conditions in Newton County
62 year-old Johnny Ray Mason has been missing in Clarke County since July 2nd.
Family desperate to find missing Clarke County man
Meridian Police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman and her small child.
MPD seeks information about shooting of woman, child Monday night
Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home

Latest News

Lauderdale County Sheriff Candidate Profile
Republican candidate for Lauderdale County Sheriff: Ricky Roberts
Lauderdale County Election Sheriff
Republican candidate for Lauderdale County Sheriff: Ward Calhoun
Republican candidate for Lauderdale County Sheriff: Ward Calhoun
Don't expect much rain relief
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat continues with a hotter Wednesday