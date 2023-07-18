Build and Learn at Merrehope 2023

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As we all get through our busy daily lives, the impressive architecture that surrounds us can go unnoticed.

Build and Learn at Merrehope aims to make sure that students in grades 6 through12 know a little bit more about the buildings they inhabit every day.

On July 18th, from 1-4pm, students got a tour of Merrehope and listened to some insight on Meridian’s historic buildings from guest architects, designers, and preservationists.

Build and Learn sponsor, Donna Owen, said she hopes to educate kids and believes they’ll leave the event with an appreciation for architecture and preservation.

“This is our second year to have Build and Learn.

We wanted to involve the youth and introduce them to architecture I mean it’s all around them, but they don’t really pay attention to it.

It’s just something that’s there.

But if they learn about it then they’re gonna start becoming more interested in it, and I think they’ll become more interested in preservation.”, said Owen.

Using what they’d learned, students were able to build their very own mini cardboard communities.

Donna Owens spoke to the incredible creativity that kids can have saying, “Some of them build something that maybe looks like a log cabin.

Some other one might build something that is a whole new futuristic solar house”.

These cardboard communities are now on display for all to see throughout Meridian.

Build and Learn looks to ignite kid’s imagination and build the future.

