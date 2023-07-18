Coast Guard seizes $158 million in cocaine and marijuana

Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard seized more than 5 tons of illegal drugs in the past three months in the eastern Pacific. (Source: U.S. Coast Guard)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (CNN) - Officials say crews with the U.S. Coast Guard have taken away more than 5 tons of illegal drugs worth an estimated $158 million in the last few months.

The Coast Guard offloaded the narcotics on Monday in San Diego that included more than 11,000 pounds of cocaine and 5,500 pounds of marijuana.

Coast Guard crews from three ships seized the drugs in the eastern Pacific from May to July.

Authorities said It’s part of their efforts to combat organized crime and disrupt drug flow to the U.S.

Several other agencies have also helped, including Customs and Border Protection, the FBI, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Additionally, the Coast Guard said the Mexican Navy has also assisted.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture overlooking the dam breach at Archusa Water Park with the city of Quitman, MS in the...
Dam breach at Archusa similar to one 25 years ago
71 dogs found living in deplorable conditions in Newton County
71 dogs found living in deplorable conditions in Newton County
62 year-old Johnny Ray Mason has been missing in Clarke County since July 2nd.
Family desperate to find missing Clarke County man
Meridian Police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman and her small child.
MPD seeks information about shooting of woman, child Monday night
Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home

Latest News

A woman in Florida died after logs fell onto her car following a crash.
Woman dies after logs fall onto her car following crash, authorities say
FILE - The company said an employee conducting sanitation operations died of injuries sustained...
16-year-old dies in accident at Mississippi poultry plant
Lauderdale County Sheriff Candidate Profile
Republican candidate for Lauderdale County Sheriff: Ricky Roberts
Lauderdale County Election Sheriff
Republican candidate for Lauderdale County Sheriff: Ward Calhoun
Build and Learn Cardboard Community.
Build and Learn at Merrehope 2023