Daugherty signs with Dillard Blue Devils

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Oaklynne Daugherty, member of the 2023 class at Meridian High School, signed the dotted line to continue her academic and softball careers with the Dillard University Blue Devils.

Daugherty spent the last six years playing varsity softball for the Meridian High Cats.

“It means a lot to me because I’ve worked hard for pretty much my whole life, and I’ve put myself down plenty of times, but I always got back up. For me to get the opportunity today, it feels good,” Daugherty said.

Meridian’s head softball coach, Mark Davis, says Dillard’s getting a special player in Daugherty.

“She’s gonna bring it every single day, and she’s going to bring energy. She’s one of the few kids I’ve ever coached in my 23 years that I’m not sure if I’ve ever heard complain about anything. She’ll do exactly what you ask her to do. She’s caught for us, she’s played Center Field, she’s played Shortstop. The past two years, we’ve needed her at Catcher, and she did it with out complaining, she embraced it, and was one of the best players in the district,” Davis said.

