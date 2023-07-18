Family desperate to find missing Clarke County man

Johnny Ray Mason was last seen July 2nd.
62 year-old Johnny Ray Mason has been missing in Clarke County since July 2nd.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The family of Johnny Ray Mason is desperate to bring their loved one home.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for Mason on Monday, July 3.

Mason, 62, is described as a black male, five feet nine inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen walking west Sunday, July 2, at 6:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of County Road 610 in Clarke County, wearing a cream-colored shirt and blue jeans, according to MBI.

Mason as he left his home on July 2nd. He hasn't been seen since.
Mason suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

The family of Mason reached out to News 11 and said, in part, “...The grandchildren are asking for their Paw Paw. It’s heartbreaking, to watch your love ones hurt. We all loved him so much and we just want him home. Our family needs closure! So, we are asking for the public to help us bring him home! If anyone knows anything about his disappearance please speak up!”

Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp said, on Tuesday, they do not have any updates regarding the whereabouts of Mason but the Sheriff’s Department is working every lead they receive.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Johnny Ray Mason, contact the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office at 601-776-1385 or 911.

Mason is described as a black male, five feet nine inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with black...
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

