FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat continues with a hotter Wednesday

Don't expect much rain relief
Don't expect much rain relief
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The infamous “heat dome” (upper-level ridge of high pressure) will have more of an influence on our weather for Wednesday & Thursday. So, both days will bring highs flirting with 100 degrees...and heat indices will generally range from 108-113 (locally hotter). This is dangerous heat that can make you sick if you’re not practicing heat safety: https://www.weather.gov/grb/heat.

Don’t count on rain relief through Thursday, so it’s important to find ways to stay cool. Of course, enjoying as much A/C as you can is highly recommended. Also, it’s not a bad idea to enjoy some water play (pool / sprinklers / lake / etc.).

Friday will remain unseasonably hot, but a rare summer cold front looks like it’ll move into our area by Saturday...and cross. It’ll bring an increase in rain chances, but it’ll also help knock temps back down below average into the low 90s. So, some relief is in sight.

Tracking the Tropics

Don continues to churn over the central Atlantic waters. It’s no threat to the U.S.

