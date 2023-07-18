First Alert: Heat exhaustion is possible as heat looms through the week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! Dangerously hot temperatures have returned and will stick with us through Friday before we finally see some relief. Drink plenty of water through the day and avoid highly active activities in the heat of the day. A Heat Advisory is in place from 10am-8pm. Crank your a/c on high and don’t forget to practice heat safety tips.

We can thank high pressure and a upper level ridge for the heat moving in from the west. On the bright side, the ridge and high pressure will help keep skies rain free over the next few days. It will also continue to increase highs in the upper 90s through the week and when humidity is added feels-like temps are between 105-110 degrees.

If you or someone you know is sweating heavily, cramping, dizzy, and has a rapid weak pulse those are signs of heat exhaustion. Heat exhaustion can then lead to a heat stroke. Heat stroke can be identified by: throbbing headache, not sweating, and a rapid strong pulse. Knowing how to identify the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke can help keep each other safe in the heat. Remember to check on your friends and family, stay safe and have a terrific Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.