First Alert: Heat exhaustion is possible as heat looms through the week

Dangerous heat this week
Dangerous heat this week(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! Dangerously hot temperatures have returned and will stick with us through Friday before we finally see some relief. Drink plenty of water through the day and avoid highly active activities in the heat of the day. A Heat Advisory is in place from 10am-8pm. Crank your a/c on high and don’t forget to practice heat safety tips.

We can thank high pressure and a upper level ridge for the heat moving in from the west. On the bright side, the ridge and high pressure will help keep skies rain free over the next few days. It will also continue to increase highs in the upper 90s through the week and when humidity is added feels-like temps are between 105-110 degrees.

If you or someone you know is sweating heavily, cramping, dizzy, and has a rapid weak pulse those are signs of heat exhaustion. Heat exhaustion can then lead to a heat stroke. Heat stroke can be identified by: throbbing headache, not sweating, and a rapid strong pulse. Knowing how to identify the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke can help keep each other safe in the heat. Remember to check on your friends and family, stay safe and have a terrific Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture overlooking the dam breach at Archusa Water Park with the city of Quitman, MS in the...
Dam breached at Archusa similar to one 25 years ago
71 dogs found living in deplorable conditions in Newton County
71 dogs found living in deplorable conditions in Newton County
Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
A small herd of cattle caused a fatal accident and traffic delays on I-59 and US-11 Monday...
Cows involved in fatal accident on I-59, Hattiesburg
Two people were killed in a shooting at a West Bank shipyard on Monday, July 17, according to...
Recently fired man kills 2 ex-coworkers, dies in shootout with Louisiana deputies

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - July 18th, 2023
It's no threat to the U.S.
Look at Don! It became a tropical storm on Monday night
There will be little rain relief from the heat
FIRST ALERT: More dangerous heat index values are expected Tuesday
Tropical Depression Don
Tropical Depression Don