Interstate exit ramp closed at Toomsuba

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The I-20/59 eastbound exit ramp to Toomsuba (Exit 165) in Lauderdale County is temporarily closed due to a bridge repair project.

The Mississippi Department of transportation said it will be closed until 5 p.m. Friday.

Drivers should seek an alternate route and to be on alert for roadside workers.

Stay updated with live travel information here, download the MDOT Traffic mobile app and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.

