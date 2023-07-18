Interstate exit ramp closed at Toomsuba

The I-20/59 eastbound exit ramp to Toomsuba (Exit 165) in Lauderdale County is temporarily closed.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The I-20/59 eastbound exit ramp to Toomsuba (Exit 165) in Lauderdale County is temporarily closed due to a bridge repair project.

The Mississippi Department of transportation said it will be closed until 5 p.m. Friday.

Drivers should seek an alternate route and to be on alert for roadside workers.

Stay updated with live travel information here, download the MDOT Traffic mobile app and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.

