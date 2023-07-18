Look at Don! It became a tropical storm on Monday night

It's no threat to the U.S.
It's no threat to the U.S.(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Don became a tropical storm on Monday night (local time). Remember, it started as a sub-tropical cyclone...which means it’s strongest storms and winds were displaced well away from its core. However, since then, it has managed to pull itself together to become fully tropical as a tropical depression...then a tropical storm.

As for its future, well it’s expected to remain a “fish” storm in the short term as it avoids any land areas. However, if it ends of taking a more westward track, it could be something for Newfoundland and Labrador to watch.

It’s not expected to get much stronger than a low-end Tropical Storm. Yet, if it does move more westward, it could get stronger as it moves over warmer waters. Regardless, it’s no threat to the U.S.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘This is a tedious process’: Hoover PD combing though evidence in Carlee Russell case
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
Picture overlooking the dam breach at Archusa Water Park with the city of Quitman, MS in the...
Dam breached at Archusa Creek
71 dogs found living in deplorable conditions in Newton County
71 dogs found living in deplorable conditions in Newton County

Latest News

There will be little rain relief from the heat
FIRST ALERT: More dangerous heat index values are expected Tuesday
Tropical Depression Don
Tropical Depression Don
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - July 17th, 2023
Flooding and heat remain a concern
First Alert: River flooding and dangerous heat are on tap this week