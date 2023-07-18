Look at Don! It became a tropical storm on Monday night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Don became a tropical storm on Monday night (local time). Remember, it started as a sub-tropical cyclone...which means it’s strongest storms and winds were displaced well away from its core. However, since then, it has managed to pull itself together to become fully tropical as a tropical depression...then a tropical storm.

As for its future, well it’s expected to remain a “fish” storm in the short term as it avoids any land areas. However, if it ends of taking a more westward track, it could be something for Newfoundland and Labrador to watch.

It’s not expected to get much stronger than a low-end Tropical Storm. Yet, if it does move more westward, it could get stronger as it moves over warmer waters. Regardless, it’s no threat to the U.S.

