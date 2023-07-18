Louisiana Lt. Governor, Mississippi Sound Coalition joining to prevent more damage to coastal waters

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser is joining forces with the Mississippi Sound Coalition to prevent more damage to coastal waters.

It’s a mission to keep the Bonnet Carre Spillway from opening. This comes as seafood industries across the coast are suffering after the spillway opened in 2019.

Nungesser expressed his support for the Mississippi Sound Coalition during a luncheon in D’Iberville on Monday.

He said a deeper Mississippi River is another factor that could keep the Spillway from getting opened.

Dredge the river and deepen it all the way,” Nungesser said. “Give us more storage increase trade with a deeper river, and we wouldn’t have to open the spillway as much.

Brian Gollott is co-owner of Gollotts Seafood in D’Iberville. He said ships have been tied to the docks of his restaurant for a while. That’s because living shrimp is hard for fishermen to find because of the two Bonnet Carre Spillway openings in 2019.

There’s no sense in them burning all of this fuel and dragging these big shrimp trawls and diesels in burning fuel, and not having enough catch to pay for the fuel,” Gollott said. “It’s a concern entire industry to our livelihood, and a continuation of us having the finest seafood in the world.”

The Spillway openings resulted in a toxic algae bloom that sent large amounts of fresh water through the Mississippi Sound, killing species like oysters and shrimp.

Federal officials ruled the freshwater floods a commercial fishery failure this past June. It’s Mississippi’s fourth fisheries declaration in 13 years.

State officials said this declaration is aimed at restoring impacts that will persist years after the region first got money from the spillway impacts.

Gollott said he hopes to see fishermen back on those boats catching living shrimp very soon.

“I always have high hopes,” he said. “I hope our governments get together and straighten this out and do good for our country and our waterways.”

