Meredith Darleine Faile Maten, 81, of the Womack Hill Community passed away Monday, July 17, 2023, at her home. She was born September 17, 1941, in Campbell, Alabama, to H.G. Faile and Thelma Braswell Faile.

A beautiful woman inside and out, Darlene was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and is going to be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Survivors include her son, James Timothy Maten (Pamela); twin daughters, Donna Maten Carney (Clark); Dana Maten Giles (Mike); grandson, Andrew Carney; twin granddaughters, Katelyn and Kristyn Maten; and brother, Danny Faile (Betty).

She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, James H. Maten; parents, H.G. Faile and Thelma Braswell Faile; brothers, Dudley Faile and Devon Faile; and twin grandchildren, James Landon Giles and Jamie Leigh Giles.

Graveside services will be held at Witch Creek Cemetery on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 10:30 A.M. with Rev. Randy Abston officiating.

Pallbearers: Tim Maten, Clark Carney, Andrew Carney, and Mike Giles.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Witch Creek Baptist Church.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

