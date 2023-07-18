Meredith Darleine Faile Maten

Meredith Darleine Faile Maten
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Meredith Darleine Faile Maten, 81, of the Womack Hill Community passed away Monday, July 17, 2023, at her home. She was born September 17, 1941, in Campbell, Alabama, to H.G. Faile and Thelma Braswell Faile.

A beautiful woman inside and out, Darlene was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and is going to be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Survivors include her son, James Timothy Maten (Pamela); twin daughters, Donna Maten Carney (Clark); Dana Maten Giles (Mike); grandson, Andrew Carney; twin granddaughters, Katelyn and Kristyn Maten; and brother, Danny Faile (Betty).

She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, James H. Maten; parents, H.G. Faile and Thelma Braswell Faile; brothers, Dudley Faile and Devon Faile; and twin grandchildren, James Landon Giles and Jamie Leigh Giles.

Graveside services will be held at Witch Creek Cemetery on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 10:30 A.M. with Rev. Randy Abston officiating.

Pallbearers: Tim Maten, Clark Carney, Andrew Carney, and Mike Giles.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Witch Creek Baptist Church.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture overlooking the dam breach at Archusa Water Park with the city of Quitman, MS in the...
Dam breach at Archusa similar to one 25 years ago
71 dogs found living in deplorable conditions in Newton County
71 dogs found living in deplorable conditions in Newton County
Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
A small herd of cattle caused a fatal accident and traffic delays on I-59 and US-11 Monday...
Cows involved in fatal accident on I-59, Hattiesburg
A Mega Millions ticket worth $10,000 was sold in Philadelphia and is still unclaimed.
$10,000 still unclaimed from winning lottery ticket sold in Philadelphia

Latest News

Mr. Grady Earl Gregory
Sheena Turner of UWA talks about the Connecting Minority Communities Program at the school
Ms. Joyce Nicholson
Free legal aid event Saturday for people with criminal backgrounds & without a written will