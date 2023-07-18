Mr. Grady Earl Gregory

Grady Earl Gregory
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT
Services for Mr. Grady Earl Gregory will be held 11 am, Friday, July 21, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union with burial Crossroads Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Jerry Epps and Bro. James Fortenberry will officiate.

Visitation will be held 9:30 am – 11 am service time, Friday at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Mr. Gregory, age 76, of Decatur died Monday, July 17, 2023 at Jeff Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Survivors:

Wife: Patricia Gregory

3 Daughters: Mechelle Engle (Scott), Sherri Walker and Stephanie Smith (Mark)

8 Grandchildren: Cayla Gilbert (Jacob), Beau Engle (Macee), Lauren Ezelle (Conner Hill), Lindsey Ragland (Trey), Logan Ezelle, Nathan Smith, Lanie Smith and Jake Smith

4 Great Grandchildren: Caston Engle, Carver Engle, Anna Blayke Gilbert and Cora Blair Gilbert

1 Brother and 1 Sister

Mr. Gregory was preceded in death by his parents, Grady and Allie Gregory; wife, Lynda Sue Gregory; one daughter, Belinda Darlene Gregory; one grandson, Marcus Smith; one brother and one sister.

Pallbearers: Beau Engle, Logan Ezelle, Nathan Smith, Jake Smith, Conner Hill, Trey Ragland and Jacob Gilbert

Honorary Pallbearers: Robbie Gregory, John Clark and Joe Pollock

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

