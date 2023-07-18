Ms. Joyce Nicholson

Joyce Nicholson
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION: Graveside Services for Ms. Joyce Nicholson will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, July 22, 2023 in the Mt. Zion Congregational Methodist Church Cemetery. Bro. William Savell will officiate.

Visitation will be held 1 pm – 1:45 pm, Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home of Union. Our dear beloved Mother, Joyce Willis Nicholson, age 86, has been released from suffering. Mom had been sick for some time with symptoms of Dementia and heart disease and succumbed in the afternoon of July 13th, 2023.

She is survived by her son Robert Nicholson and (Daughter in-law, Lydia), daughter Terrell Lynn Nicholson, and (Son in law, Martin Evans) son John W. Nicholson, grandson, Gregory Taylor, and two brothers, Warren Willis and Tom Willis. Ms. Nicholson was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Wayne Nicholson; parents, Elbert and Helen Willis and one son, Earl Nicholson.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture overlooking the dam breach at Archusa Water Park with the city of Quitman, MS in the...
Dam breach at Archusa similar to one 25 years ago
71 dogs found living in deplorable conditions in Newton County
71 dogs found living in deplorable conditions in Newton County
Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
A small herd of cattle caused a fatal accident and traffic delays on I-59 and US-11 Monday...
Cows involved in fatal accident on I-59, Hattiesburg
Two people were killed in a shooting at a West Bank shipyard on Monday, July 17, according to...
Recently fired man kills 2 ex-coworkers, dies in shootout with Louisiana deputies

Latest News

Free legal aid event Saturday for people with criminal backgrounds & without a written will
Love Out Loud offers opportunities to minister, volunteer all week
Nell Lindley Grissom
Mrs. Nell Lindley Grissom
Mr. Kinoth Thornton