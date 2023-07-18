UNION: Graveside Services for Ms. Joyce Nicholson will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, July 22, 2023 in the Mt. Zion Congregational Methodist Church Cemetery. Bro. William Savell will officiate.

Visitation will be held 1 pm – 1:45 pm, Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home of Union. Our dear beloved Mother, Joyce Willis Nicholson, age 86, has been released from suffering. Mom had been sick for some time with symptoms of Dementia and heart disease and succumbed in the afternoon of July 13th, 2023.

She is survived by her son Robert Nicholson and (Daughter in-law, Lydia), daughter Terrell Lynn Nicholson, and (Son in law, Martin Evans) son John W. Nicholson, grandson, Gregory Taylor, and two brothers, Warren Willis and Tom Willis. Ms. Nicholson was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Wayne Nicholson; parents, Elbert and Helen Willis and one son, Earl Nicholson.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.