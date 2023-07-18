New Clarke County EMA

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Earlier today, Latoshia Evans was appointed as Clarke County’s new EMA Director. News 11 spoke to her

to hear how she felt about the new position.

News 11 spoke to Evans about how she was feeling after accepting the position. “I’m all about teamwork. I’m ready to get the volunteer moral up. Get some volunteers out here. Different teams that respond to different things. This is not a job that one person can do alone. And I’m all about working with the citizens of Clarke County helping the citizens of Clarke county and just doing what you have to do.” said Evans.

WTOK congratulations Latoshia Evans. We know Clarke County found a good one.

