Sideline View with Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

College football is right around the corner. The Southeastern Conference Football Media Days will be held this Monday-Thursday on Broadway Street in downtown Nashville. It should be interesting viewing on the SEC Network as Lane Kiffin, Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher and Kirby Smart should be quite entertaining. Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett will be the new kid on the block as he is the only SEC head coach that has never been part of the Media Days. Arnett, taking over for the very popular media darling Mike Leach, will be in attendance on Tuesday. Ole Miss Rebel head coach Lane Kiffin will wait until Thursday. Alabama has been picked to win the SEC the past seven years at Media Days and 11 of the last 13 years. Two-time conference champion Georgia might change that as they have won the previous two titles and have won 33 of their last 34 games. This will be the final season of East and West football divisions with the arrival next season of Texas and Oklahoma.

The SEC season opens on Saturday, August 26, as improving Vanderbilt will host Hawaii. Missouri will host South Dakota State on Thursday, August 31, and then on Saturday, September 2, the rest of the league will kick off. Ole Miss will host Mercer while Mississippi State will entertain SE Louisiana in afternoon contests. The SEC opening weekend features LSU visiting Florida State, South Carolina hosting North Carolina, Florida traveling to Utah State and Virginia and Tennessee meeting in Nashville. Ellisville native Jason Simpson will take his UT-Martin team to Georgia while Alabama will host Middle Tennessee. Simpson’s son Ty is battling for the starting quarterback job at Bama. Auburn, Arkansas, Kentucky and A&M all will have home games against non-power schools on that September 2.

The Sun Belt Conference will be held in New Orleans on Tuesday, July 25, for Will Hall and Southern Miss. The SWAC Media Days will be held in Birmingham that same day as Alcorn, Jackson State and Mississippi Valley will be in attendance.

Mississippi’s college football season actually begins on Saturday, August 26, when Jackson State and South Carolina State will face off in Atlanta. The opening game in the state will have Belhaven hosting Millsaps on Thursday, August 31, in the Riverside Rumble. Delta State and Mississippi College will also play that night as the Statesmen visit Rolla, Missouri, while the Choctaws travel to Keiser College in West Palm Beach. Mississippi Valley will host Central College on September 2 while Alcorn will visit Southern Mississippi.

The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame will induct eight new members into the club on the night of July 29. The inductees include Jeff Herrod (Ole Miss and NFL), Paul Maholm (MSU and MLB), John Mangum (Alabama and NFL), Jim Page (Millsaps baseball), Tony Rosetti (Ole Miss skeet shooting), Carol Ross (Ole Miss basketball), Patrick Surtain (USM and NFL) and Lewis Tillman (JSU and NFL). For more information contact the Hall of Fame at 601-982-8264.

Next week, we will wrap up our football previews with Ole Miss. No matter which of the four quarterbacks on the Rebel roster emerges as the starter, Lane Kiffin finds a way to score points but the other side of the ball is the team’s weakness. Kiffin’s team has struggled to stop the other team from scoring, especially in the final month of last season, so Kiffin has tried to address that with the addition of Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding. Golding needs to work some magic on that side of the ball.

Ellisville native Emma Smithers won the Louisiana Women’s Golf Amateur title. Smithers is a former state MHSAA golf champion at South Jones High School and is playing at UNO. She will tee off at the Mississippi Women’s State Amateur on Tuesday, July 25, at Winddance Country Club in Gulfport.

