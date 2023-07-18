Toomsuba community works together to form new youth recreational sports league

TOOMSUBA, Miss. (WTOK) - One Lauderdale County community is working together to form its very first youth recreational sports league.

The Toomsuba community is in the process of launching a brand-new youth football and cheerleading league this fall.

Felicia Hopson, the new owner of Toomsuba Park and Recreation, is excited to be able to give back to her community in this way.

“I grew up out here, a Toomsuba native. This was our place to come and just meet all our cousins, and have family-fun time. So that was my drive to just basically give the kids in the community the same experience I had growing up,” said Hopson.

Kevin Kentfield, the League Assistant Commissioner, encourages parents to register their children ages 6 to 12 years old.

“We’re the Twin States Titans, so we’re going to be called the Titans because we can pull from anywhere in the state. We’re primarily targeting Toomsuba as well as across the Alabama line because there’s not a lot for those kids over there either. You know it, it’s really just about giving the rural areas an opportunity to have a sports team and hopefully in the future multiple sports teams and different types of sports,” said Kentfield.

News 11 asked some kids about what they are most excited about with this new sports league.

“Meeting new people, and playing, and throwing and catching,” said Jamarion Hopson, a registered football player.

“I love cheering,” said Malayiah Hopson, a registered cheerleader.

The Twin States Titans also plan to have a variety of youth sports teams like basketball and softball. Jaelynn Bristow and Addisyn Sutton are sisters and are excited about playing on the same softball team in the future.

“I’m very excited because I get to have someone very close to me that I can tell her anything,” said Bristow.

“I’ll always just have a friend right by my side,” said Sutton.

Amanda Dunlap is one community member lending a helping hand and encourages others to get involved with the recreational sports league in Toosumba.

“I really feel like we’re going to need everybody’s support, the community, even if you don’t have anybody to sign up, if you know somebody, if you just share the information, if you have questions, reach out,” said Dunlap.

The deadline to register for the league is August 1. The first game is expected to be played the first week of September.

If you would like more information on registration fees and how to sign-up for the youth football or cheerleading league, you can contact organizers via Facebook on the Twin States Titans page.

