Decatur Police Department and Walker family reach an agreement

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The case between the Walker brothers and the Decatur Police Department is over.

Carlonte Walker and Carlois Walker have reached an agreement with the Decatur Police Department on the charges that were filed against them.

On your screen now is the body cam footage from March 24, 2023. This is body cam footage of the takedown and arrest involving Assistant Police Chief Ryan Oakley, and Carlonte Walker.

This footage was released after the case was closed. The Walker brothers both previously faced several criminal charges.

One brother still faces several traffic charges.

The Decatur Police Department and the Walker family have now reached an agreement that’s according to the Decatur Police Department.

The agreement consisted of the police department dropping all criminal charges against the Walker brothers, and in turn, the Walker family would drop all complaints against the officers and the department.

News 11 reached out to the Decatur Police Department. Here is what Chief Clay Garvin had to say:

“We are pleased that all court-related matters resulting from the two traffic stops on March 24, 2023, involving Assistant Police Chief Ryan Oakley, Police Officer Pete Pierman, Carlonte Walker, and Carlois Walker have now been resolved. All claims and complaints against the officers involved, as well as Decatur Police Department and the Town of Decatur, have been dismissed.

“I am thankful to the Town of Decatur and the Board of Alderman for providing the appropriate equipment necessary for our officers to perform their jobs safely, effectively, and in a lawful manner that adheres to all state and constitutional laws. The goal of the Decatur Police Department is to protect and serve all who live in, or travel through, our town,” said Garvin.

News 11 will be speaking with the Walker family about this case.

