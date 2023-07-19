FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat sticks around for our Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The infamous “heat dome” continues to bake our area, so more heat alerts are in effect for our Thursday. Highs will remain above the average into the upper 90s, and dew points will stay in the mid-upper 70s. This will lead to heat indices hovering around 110 during the heat of the afternoon. So, continue practicing heat safety: https://www.weather.gov/grb/heat

Friday will be similar, but there’s a saving grace down the line. The “heat dome” will move farther west, and it’ll allow for a rare summer cold front to cross our area on Saturday. Ahead of it, showers and storms are possible late Friday night into Saturday morning. There’s a low risk for severe storms with this system, but a highlight is that cooler & drier air will move into our area. So, the weekend brings highs closer to 90 degrees with mornings in the 60s (starting Sunday morning)...that’s going to feel great!

However, the relief won’t stick around a long time. By next week, the upper ridge (or heat dome) could build back in by Mid-week. So, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Tracking the Tropics

Don could strengthen over the northern Atlantic, but it’s no threat to any land in the short-term. Also, there’s a disturbance that’s south of the Cabo Verde Islands that we’ll keep an eye on. However, in the short-term, it has a low chance for development.

