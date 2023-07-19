First Alert: Record challenging heat expected today

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday! Another smoking hot day awaits us and a Heat Advisory is in place once again. Not only for today, but the advisory will carry over into Thursday lasting until 9pm. An Excessive Heat Warning is over Scott and Smith county. Continue to drink plenty of water throughout the day and avoid being outside in the heat of the day. Feels-like temps could reach up to 115 degrees this afternoon.

The dangerously hot temps could challenging the record that was set back in 1951 at 100 degrees. If today’s high temp increases into the triple digits then it will go on record as one of the hottest day for this time of year.

We remain under a ridge of high pressure the next couple of days but chances are on the way Friday. A cold front system is moving through and will break down the upper level ridge allowing cooler temps to move in behind the front. The cold front also sparks the next chance for rain and a low potential for hail and damaging winds Friday afternoon into the evening. Rain will carry over into Saturday and highs are dropping below average for the weekend.

