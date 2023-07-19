Football Preview: West Lauderdale Knights

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale Knights are no stranger to success, as they have made the to at least the second round of the football postseason in each of the last six years.

Knights’ head coach, Brock Clay, is entering his seventh season as the head man, and he hopes to continue his postseason success.

However, it’s one play, one series, one game at a time for Clay and his team, and right now, all eyes are focused on West’s Week One opponent, the Magee Trojans.

“Well, I mean, for the last four or five years... six years, actually, we’ve been to the second round of the playoffs or further. Hopefully, we’re sitting right back there in that playoff run, when it’s all said and done. You know, we don’t count anything before we play it. We’re looking, right now, for Magee, Week One, and that will be objective one,” Coach Clay said.

The Knights are in the middle of an intense Summer camp, but they know their hard work will pay off when the season starts on August 25.

“Summer camp has been fun. You know, it’s the time of year, where you know football is about to be here, but it is hot, and you do have to condition yourself right, so you can go into the season knowing that you’re about to knock somebody’s head off,” Knights’ Tight End/Fullback, Hunter Moore, said.

Coach Clay said the Knights have graduated close to 40 seniors in the last two seasons, and during summer camp, seniors have stepped up to help lead the team as they get closer to Week One.

“Yeah, you know, I have a lot bigger role this year, to lead the younger kids. I remember when I was younger, I looked up to the seniors and stuff. You know, I want to be the same. I want to set an example for them and stuff, for their upcoming years,” senior Strong Safety, Calvert West, said.

