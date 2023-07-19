Former FBS long snapper commits to Jackson State football

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Head coach T.C. Taylor continues to reload the JSU Tigers roster with FBS Division 1 talent.

Coach Taylor has already added a plethora of highly-coveted players, including - but not limited to - Virginia Tech transfer quarterback Jason Brown, Oregon transfer wide receiver Seven McGee, Louisiana transfer and former Ridgeland High School standout Zy McDonald, USC offensive lineman Maximus Gibbs, and LSU transfer linebacker Phillip Webb.

Wednesday, former Marshall long snapper Hunter Burns announced his commitment to join Jackson State.

Burns, who spent last season as a member of the Thundering Herd as a redshirt freshman, will join the Tigers as a freshman for the 2023 season and will have at least four more years of eligibility.

