Marcus Dupree set for HOF Enshrinement

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

“I still can’t believe it,” said Marcus Dupree, a full couple of months after finding out he would be enshrined in the National High School Football Hall of Fame. “I thank God he gave me the talent to do what I did and I still can’t believe it. I guess until I walk up on stage and get that jacket, all I can say is I made it to Canton.”

It was clear from the beginning that Marcus Dupree was special.

“He was in the fifth grade and it was flag football and it was like a man playing with the boys,” said Steve Wilkerson, who saw Marcus grow up. “He was just so much better than everybody else.”

As a 9th grader at Philadelphia High School, Marcus scored five touchdowns as a wide receiver and seven more as a kickoff and punt returner and the legend was born the first time he touched the ball, returning a kickoff for a score.

“Marcus, number one was a team player,” said Joe Wood, a former head coach at Philadelphia High School. “He had ungodly athletic ability. He met me at the gym every morning at 7:00 and I had to run him off every night at 11:00. He had a tremendous work ethic.”

“But to clear up the myth that I was the only one to run him down,” according to Obbie Riley, who played against Marcus at Neshoba Central. “I actually did run him down but it was by the help of my teammate who had him by the leg when I tried to make a tackle on him. He wasn’t in stride. He was being held up dragging one of my teammates down the field.”

Marcus rushed over 7,000 yards in his high school career and became one of the most highly sought after players in the history of the sport. In the end of a frenzied recruiting battle, Coach Barry Switzer and the Oklahoma Sooners hit the jackpot.

After his pro career was cut short by a knee injury, Marcus has been in a variety of adventures, including professional wrestling, show horses and a casino greeter. He’s appeared in several movies and is currently working in one that is due to be released later this year. And though he’s lived in Oklahoma for a long time, Dupree’s heart remains in Philadelphia as he visits when he can and gives back to the community.

“Like I said he was a team player.” said Coach Wood. “Now that he’s moved on from athletics, I think he’s a team player. He would do whatever it takes to help the town of Philadelphia, Mississippi.”

And Marcus continues to keep up with the youth of Philadelphia. “It’s just being a part of the community and see the kids achieve what they need to achieve and I just look forward to the next crop that’s about to come through.”

From humble beginnings to books and ESPN films written and produced about him. And later this month in Canton, Ohio, another major milestone. Marcus Dupree will officially be recognized as one of the greatest high school football players ever. The world will know it. We here in these parts have known it for a long time.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.