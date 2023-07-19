Meridian & Bigbee Railroad agreement reached for a new direct interchange connection in Alabama

As part of the agreement, CPKC and CSX would each acquire or operate portions of Meridian & Bigbee Railroad.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An agreement reached between Canadian Pacific Kansas City, CSX Corporation, and Genesee & Wyoming Inc. will soon create a new direct interchange connection in Alabama.

CSX said as part of the agreement, CPKC and CSX would each acquire or operate portions of Meridian & Bigbee Railroad.

The MNBR is a G&W-owned railway in Mississippi and Alabama and would establish a new freight corridor for shippers that connects Mexico, Texas, and the U.S. Southeast.

News 11 spoke to East Mississippi Business Development Corporation CEO, Bill Hannah who said CPKC would operate the portion of MNBR between Meridian and Myrtlewood, Alabama. CSX said it would operate the lines currently leased by MNBR east of Myrtlewood. In exchange, G&W would acquire certain Canadian properties owned by CPKC.

“Norfolk Southern kind of takes us east and north. Kansas City Southern kind of took us to the Midwest and also Mexico. Now with CPKC, the Canadian Pacific. It takes us northwest and into Canada. So, we want interstates and railroads that connect us to all different parts of the country. So what CSX brings that we don’t have right this second is a whole list of customers that our local industries and others that connect to us now will have,” said EMBDC CEO, Bill Hannah.

Hannah said there are still steps needed to complete the approval of the interchange connection.

