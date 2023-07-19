Meridian City Council approves new passenger rail services on I-20 corridor

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council voted to approve letters of support for Amtrak and the Southern Rail Commission in their efforts to make new passenger rail services available on the I-20 corridor.

Community Development Director Craig Hitt said there will be stops in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas including Dallas.

Hitt said the stops in Mississippi will be in Meridian, Jackson, and Vicksburg.

East Mississippi Business Development Corporation CEO, Bill Hannah shares the benefits of the new stops.

“Right now we can hit it going north and south now what we’re talking about is going east and west so that’s pretty significant. To be able to hop on a train and go in any direction we want to go. I think we stay pretty busy with the Amtrak train we currently have. I can expect that it would do anything but just increase that level of activity,” said Hannah.

Craig Hitt said there is not a definite timeline for when those operations will begin.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

