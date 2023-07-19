MHP seeks information on fatal hit-and-run in Neshoba County

MHP said a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash around 4:28 p.m. on July 13 killed Sean Tubby, 31, of Philadelphia.(Pixabay)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is seeking information from the public to find who was responsible for a fatal hit-and-run on Highway 19 in Neshoba County Thursday, July 13th.

MHP said the vehicle vs. pedestrian crash happened around 4:28 p.m. Sean Tubby, 31, of Philadelphia, was killed when a vehicle traveling south hit him.

If you have any information about this collision, contact the Mississippi Highway Patrol at 601-693-1926 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-827-4637.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

