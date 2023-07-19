Mississippi inmate ejected from vehicle, airlifted to Jackson hospital after escape

ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An Adams County inmate was airlifted to a local hospital after he and his brother stole a vehicle and drove into oncoming traffic and flipped over in Natchez during a police chase.

According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, Omari Smith, who was in jail for burglary and formerly bonded out for attempted murder, was “causing problems” at a local jail before being moved to the jail’s visitation room due to fully occupied holding cells around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Around 5 a.m., after Smith was moved, Sheriff Patten says he jumped in the air and grabbed something on the ceiling, allowing him to kick the window out of the visitation room and escape the jail on foot.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office immediately contacted Natchez Police, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office (Louisiana), Woodville Police, and the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office for assistance.

During his escape, Sheriff Patten says Smith went back to his home on Roselawn Drive in Natchez to connect with his brother Kemari before they broke into a local flower shop, broke into the owner of the flower shop’s house, and stole her car’s keys.

The Smith brothers drove the stolen BMW through Natchez, sometimes through oncoming traffic, and then through Louisiana, causing Concordia Parish deputies to close the bridge at one point.

Sheriff Patten and the Natchez police commander spotted the stolen car and began a pursuit.

Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Patten says the pursuit ended when the brothers flipped the vehicle near Co-Lin Community College, with Omari being ejected from the car during the crash.

Omari was airlifted to a Jackson hospital after he sustained serious injuries and Kemari was arrested at the scene.

Omari is now facing escape and felony fleeing charges and Kemari is facing accessory after the fact and felony fleeing charges.

Natchez police will also add charges for the stolen car.

