Mississippi St. raises $259.9 million, smashes state’s single-year fundraising record

Mississippi State University raised $259.9 million, setting record for funds raised in a single year by any Mississippi college
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
From MIssiossippi State University Office of Public Affairs

STARKVILLE Miss. (WDAM) -Mississippi State University announced Wednesday that its donors had established a single-year, fundraising record among the state’s public institutions of higher education.

With support from alumni, friends and partners, MSU received $259.9 million in gifts and commitments during the 2023 fiscal year.

It marked the 10th consecu8utive year the university has raised at least $100 million in donations/commitments.

,“This unprecedented level of support for Mississippi State University is an extraordinary investment in the people and communities we serve,” MSU President Mark E. Keenum said. “We are proud to have earned the faith and trust of our friends and alumni who recognize how we are taking care of what matters and who also know we will be good stewards of their gifts.

“These gifts will positively impact our state for generations to come as more Mississippians gain access to scholarships, campus resources and hands-on education, research and service opportunities—enabling more students to pursue and earn their degrees, compete for the jobs of the future, and serve their communities. I am so grateful to the Mississippi State family for their support of our university and the work we are doing.”

The success of FY 23, which ended on June 30, was made possible through the generosity of 20,460 unique contributors. Their gifts strengthened support for areas across the university.

“This remarkable achievement not only demonstrates the unwavering commitment of the university’s generous supporters, but also solidifies Mississippi State University’s position as a leading institution dedicated to excellence in education, research and service,” said John P. Rush, MSU Foundation president/chief executive officer.

“We are tremendously grateful for the incredible outpouring of support from our alumni and friends who have enabled us to realize this historic fundraising achievement. Their philanthropic spirit and dedication to our mission are driving forces behind our continued growth and impact.”

Alumni participation again reached more than 19 percent (19.5 percent), well above the national average of 8 percent support among former students.

Additionally, nearly 6,600 individuals contributed to MSU for the first time. More than $5.3 million of the funds raised came on the wings of gifts of $1,000 or less.

Counted among the FY 23 fundraising total is a collective $40.2 million in deferred gifts. These planned commitments were established through a variety of methods including bequests, IRA rollovers and charitable gift annuities.

As the deferred gifts serve as fortifying investments for the future of the university, outright gifts provided immediate support for critical areas across the university.

The support enabled more than 5,000 private scholarships amounting to more than $11 million to be awarded to students in FY 23.

