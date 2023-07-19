Myron James McCary, 67, of Butler passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023, at his residence. He was born April, 3, 1956, in Pasadena, Texas.

Survivors include his wife Susan McCary; brother, Karl McCary, and sister, Sheila Hall.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William James McCary and Clora Mae Cochran McCary.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. at First United Methodist Church of Butler.

In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org or the American Heart Foundation at www.heart.org.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler

